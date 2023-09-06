GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts always is looking for ways to put people in its seats. However, for some with physical disabilities, that was proving difficult.
That’s why the Smith is creating platforms for those in wheelchairs to enjoy music, films, and more at the 128-year-old venue.
About 70 antique, red velvet seats were removed for the new platform space. The work by Chris Iversen started about a month ago, said Susie Monagan, director of the Smith.
“Our capacity is going to go down, but it’s worth it,” Monagan said last week. “This is really going to help people. I pushed it. It’s just incredibly important, certainly from an accessibility-justice level, but just the reality of more people needing accommodations.”
It also helps the Smith abide by the thrust of the Americans with Disabilities Act, she added. The Smith had some ADA-compliant space, but there was room for only six wheelchairs.
“Now we’ll have 14,” she said.
The design for one wheelchair platform was set up to ensure stage views were not obscured for those sitting behind it, she stressed.
“The way it’s been designed, it shouldn’t be an issue,” she said. “We had a great architect work this out.”
Other renovations include improving accessibility to the stage, new stage lighting, and a new roof, the latter of which was completed by Proctor Roofing and Contracting. Plumbing improvements by Leo Roth are being done too, along with painting by Dave Robbins.
All told, the project is costing the organization $522,500, Monagan said. Funding for the renovations comes from the state, the Wyckoff Family Foundation, and the Smith, she said.
Work should be wrapped up this month.
With a theater of this age, there are always facility improvements to be made, Monagan noted, and the organization is seeking additional grants on a consistent basis. That includes plans for a new boiler for the heating system.
“It’s not critical,” she said, “but there are efficiencies with a new one. We have actually applied for a grant for that.”
As for those red velvet chairs that were removed, they’re not heading to the junkyard. ReHouse Architectural Salvage is selling the antique seats for $65 apiece. Anyone interested in buying them can visit facebook.com/ReHouseArchitecturalSalvage for more information. It’s suggested on RAS’ Facebook page that they could make for a cool home theater.