GENEVA — The easiest way for the Smith Center for the Arts to complete its $850,000 renovation project would have been to shut the doors while the improvements were being made.
They didn’t do it the easy way, noted Susan Monagan, executive director for the Smith.
“(Staying open during renovations) was a goal of mine,” she said. “I did not want to close down.”
Her feeling was the Smith would lose its momentum if it shut its doors for the renovation, which included renovating bathrooms on the lower level, remodeling the dressing rooms for performers, and an improved cabaret. The Smith also had local artists create murals in the men’s and women’s rooms that look like something you’d find at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Mitch Wilber, chairman and treasurer of the Smith’s Board of Directors, said to do all that took extensive planning on the part of Monagan and the renovation team, as well as flexibility by the general contractor, Massa Construction of Geneva.
“The staff and volunteers did a heckuva job to host productions (during the project),” he said. “It took a lot of coordination.”
He said Monagan played a key role.
“She’s been extraordinary,” he said. “We benefit from Susie in so many ways.”
The project started in earnest last August. A bulk of the renovations were completed by March, Monagan said.
She said the loss of two bathrooms meant they had to limit attendance to about 600 for a venue that has a 1,400-person capacity.
A number of big-name performers — from Stephen Stills and Judy Collins to Robert Cray and Gordon Lightfoot — played the Smith in the spring of 2018 before renovations began.
The Smith, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, also worked around the closure of dressing rooms during renovations; Monagan noted that work was completed in January.
Wilber said the dressing room work was scaled back a bit to stay within budget, but is a great improvement over the dreary spaces artists used before. He said it was important that the Smith renovate them to attract top talent.
He said patrons who see the renovated bathrooms are stunned by the transformation.
“I don’t think we could have envisioned how nice those patron restrooms could be,” he said, pointing also to improvements in the nearby cabaret as well.
Monagan said the cabaret now has a performing space for small shows.
Wilber said “many had a hand in the projects,” singling out:
• Kurt Schnarr, lead architect from in.site: architecture, who designed new solutions for old spaces.
• Bill Kovac, clerk of the works, who helped put the puzzle pieces together.
• Monagan, who made countless decisions on finishes and features while continuing the theater’s operations.
• Wendy Marsh, Smith volunteer extraordinaire, who coordinated multiple aspects of the project.
• Nick Massa, Jr. from Massa Construction, the contractor that had to turn Schnarr’s designs into reality and on budget.
Wilber also credited Jan Regan, “because it was her leadership of the Smith Board of Directors that led to securing the funding that made the project possible.”
According to Wilber, the $850,000 project was funded by the state Office of Community Renewal’s New York Main Street program, Empire State Development, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the city of Geneva, the Williams Family Foundation and the donors of the Smith’s Act II Capital Campaign.
The Smith also received significant assistance from City Hall, including City Manager Sage Gerling, Community Development Specialist Collette Barnard, and former city manager Matt Horn. It was those three, Wilber said, who “developed the financing plan needed for coordination with the state grants.”
He also credited Rich Cunningham with Thoma Development Consultants, who “did the heavy lifting that ensured the various grant conditions were met.”
While the Smith is celebrating its 125th anniversary with significant venue improvements, the work is not done, Monagan pointed out. The next projects include stage and theater improvements, and a new sound system for films.
The Smith has applied for a state Consolidated Funding Grant to help pay for that work.