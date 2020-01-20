WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, is expressing concern with the Trump administration’s new requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The rule applies to people 18-49 years old who are childless and not disabled. The current rules require this group to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a three-year period to qualify for SNAP benefits, or food stamps, as they were once called. However, states have been able to create waivers in areas that face high unemployment.
The new Trump administration change would limit those waivers to counties with unemployment rates of 6 percent or above. The state’s unemployment rate is currently below 4 percent, according to the state Labor Department.
The change, set to take effect April 1, would save the federal government more than $5 billion over five years.
Katko said he sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging USDA “to continue engaging with food security stakeholders to ensure individuals in Central New York and vulnerable communities nationwide are not adversely impacted by new requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition assistance Program.”
“(The) USDA’s new ruling has the potential to impact thousands of Central New Yorkers who currently rely on SNAP benefits,” the congressman said. “While Central New York has benefited greatly from pro-growth policies enacted at the federal level, I believe we must continue to provide support for those in Central New York who face economic hardship. We cannot address our region’s poverty challenges without supporting those working to make better lives for themselves and their families. For this reason, I have called on the USDA to consult with additional nutrition and food security agencies before implementing the proposed changes to SNAP. In Congress, I will continue my work to promote food security and ensure the most vulnerable in our community have access to the support programs they need.”
In his letter to Perdue, Katko said he highlighted the need to promote workforce participation while ensuring new SNAP regulations provide continued food security for the thousands of individuals in central New York who rely on the benefits.
On Thursday, New York joined 14 states and two cities in a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration’s SNAP changes, which could reduce eligibility by 700,000 nationwide. New York Attorney General Letitia James and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine are leading the lawsuit.
“The federal government’s latest assault on vulnerable individuals is cruel to its core,” James said in a statement. “Denying access to vital SNAP benefits would only push hundreds of thousands of already vulnerable Americans into greater economic uncertainty. In so doing, states will have to grapple with rising healthcare and homelessness costs that will result from this shortsighted and ill-conceived policy.”