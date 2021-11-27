GENEVA — As of Friday, the cause of a fire that severely damaged a historic Snell Road building remained under investigation.
According to the White Springs Fire Association’s Facebook page, the fire was reported by a passerby at approximately 11:45 p.m Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the former Sisters of Mercy retreat, now a home owned by Greg Missick.
White Springs firefighters called for a second alarm, resulting in mutual aid from the West Lake Road and Geneva fire departments. The Oaks Corners Fire Department responded with a rehab unit, which gives firefighters respite from inclement weather with fluids, energy snacks, and medical evaluations, if needed.
Due to the rural area and lack of fire hydrants nearby, tankers were called in from the North Side, Border City, Benton, Stanley, Bellona, and Seneca Castle fire departments. According to the Facebook post, an estimated 127,500 gallons of water were taken to the scene to fight the fire — not counting water used from hydrants.
Firefighters battled the blaze into early Thanksgiving morning. The White Springs Fire Association was at the scene until close to 7 a.m.
White Springs Fire Chief Tim Higgins and Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s fire coordinator, could not be reached Friday for comment on the severity of the blaze or cause. There was no one inside the home at the time.
State police and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded. There were no injuries to firefighters.