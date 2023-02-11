GENEVA — Town officials once again will consider a Snell Road housing project first approved seven years ago — although the developer said the plan could be years away from reality.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s Town Board meeting is a resolution to approve the development plan, as presented to town code enforcement officer Floyd Kofahl, for Seneca Springs Townhomes. If approved, the project will go to the town Planning Board for a review of the site plan and approval before proceeding further.
The Town Board approved a planned unit development for the project in 2016, but it expired after a year. Developer Greg Missick said construction could not begin because New York State Electric & Gas didn’t work with him to get power to the site.
The project called for 76 condominium-style townhomes geared for people 55 and older. It would be near the Missick home on Snell Road, the former Sisters of Mercy retreat at High Acres.
In an email to the Times earlier this week, Kofahl said the ability of NYSEG to get transformers to the site could be an issue. He said the third phase of a housing project near Glass Factory Bay was moving along until NYSEG could not get transformers.
“This seems to be a statewide issue,” Kofahl said.
Missick, who is in California working on a development project, confirmed the transformer issue in a phone call with the Times Friday afternoon. He said he can order transformers from Texas that could be delivered in weeks, but NYSEG will not allow them to be used. Missick said NYSEG told him it wants to use its own transformers, which are made in Brazil.
NYSEG officials could not be reached for comment.
Missick, who said he also is an investor in the Glass Factory Bay project, added that he was told by NYSEG officials it could be more than two years before power is available at the Snell Road site.
“It’s very frustrating. I feel like I am pushing a ball uphill,” Missick said. “The ball is in NYSEG’s court.”
The Town Board resolution says the Snell Road project is essentially the same as was approved originally. The resolution also reads that this type of housing development is lacking and needed in the town.
A public hearing on the site plan review is on the agenda for the Feb. 21 town Planning Board meeting. The applicant is listed as Elizabeth Missick, Greg Missick’s wife.
Greg Missick said even though the project may be years away, he and his wife want the local boards to address the project again as part of the “permitting process” requested by banks.
In 2018, Missick proposed what was called the Seneca Turk Resort project on the former Seneca Lake Country Club property. Missick bought the property off Route 14 and Turk Road in 2016 from the Iannopollo family.
The project called for a new golf course, winery, lodge, events center, and up to 100 townhomes around the golf holes. Site work began on the first phase — the golf course — in 2018, but stopped before it was complete.
Town officials said the Seneca Turk project is on hold and the land is for sale. Missick said the same NYSEG issues that affected the Snell Road proposal applied to Seneca Turk.
“These project don’t start and stop because of me,” he said. “The town has been very supportive and has written letters (to NYSEG).”