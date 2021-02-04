GENEVA — On Monday, the city, with a major snowstorm moving in, issued an alert on its Facebook page and in text and emails to residents that no parking would be allowed on city streets overnight until further notice.
Apparently a lot of folks either missed the notifications or ignored them. On Wednesday morning, a number of Geneva streets were lined with vehicles buried in snow from what fell from the skies and from city plows.
Late last year, the city was ready to end a two-year pilot program that allowed residents to leave their cars on the street overnight unless there was a snow emergency and return to an existing ordinance that forbade cars from being parked on most city streets from 2 to 6 a.m. The latter ordinance was designed to help city DPW crews plow without working around parked cars.
However, at the request of City Council, the pilot program was revived three days later, and once again, cars could remain parked on street so long as the city didn’t issue a no-parking alert ahead of major snowfalls.
That happened Tuesday into Wednesday, when 10 inches of snow fell in Geneva from a nor’easter that buried a large portion of the Northeast. Snow tallies in the Finger Lakes were even larger to the south and east of Geneva, with Ovid getting 15 inches and Ithaca 23.
Cars were buried on a number of city streets, including Genesee and congested South Main. City plows were forced to zig-zag their way around many illegally parked cars, meaning lots of digging out for motorists.
On the city’s Facebook page, some said they signed up for alerts but never got them, although it should be pointed out that most people knew that a major winter storm was moving in that would likely trigger a no-parking alert from the city. The city did not post the alert again on Tuesday.
City officials didn’t respond for comment on why a second alert was not issued.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said police wrote tickets, but did not have any vehicles towed.
The debate on how to deal with parking scofflaws is not over. City Council was to discuss at its meeting Wednesday night upping fines for violating winter parking orders from $20 to $75 as a way to encourage compliance.
The issue of on-street parking during the winter is a challenge for a city where many residents have limited access to off-street parking, the result of a larger volume of vehicles in the average family and the conversion of formerly single-family homes into multiple-family dwellings.
On The Finger Lakes Times Facebook page, plenty of folks weighed in on the matter.
Here are some of their responses:
• Melissa Ann DiCostanzo: “There was enough time to find alternative parking. I say ticket them. I’ve been ticketed before for it. Landlords should also have to provide parking. If your housing option does not have parking, don’t rent from them. Simple.”
• Kaitlynn Renee Dillon: “I know the street we live on is a very small street. There’s always cars completely lining the one side of it, so it doesn’t get plowed as well as it should. If you don’t have somewhere to park, that’s one thing. But when you see all these cars on the street and all the empty driveways they could be parking in, gets slightly frustrating.”
• Mike Buck: “They really should let the parking thing go, the property managers of most places don’t care about snow removal and don’t press it. The plows trap everyone in their driveways or the street anyway. What if you work night shift and you get out come home streets plowed, but now you can’t get into your driveway?”
• Gabrielle Reina: “It’d be cool if the library and local businesses would do a ‘snow pass’ for the winter seasons and set parking time hours. Twenty-dollar passes. My college town did this and it helped tremendously.”
• Mattchu Elkin: “I think the city took great initiative when they offered the new plan a few years ago. The reality is we are getting less snow each winter, and to have five months of rules in place for a few days here and there of snow is foolish. Considering how easy it is to stay aware, it’s important that people move their cars, and if they don’t, they should be towed so a quality snow removal job can be performed. Seems simple enough.”
• Josh Metheney: “There are people who don’t have much of a choice. My converted apartment … has four or five families living in it, six apartments total and only enough parking for four cars. What alternative do we have?”
• Ray Carol DeRuyter: “Ticket and tow. The Public Works folks had it the other way for a reason. But the city backed down. Now live with it.”
• Vicki Willoughby: “No tickets, no towing. Warnings.”
• Rosemarie Bruno-Hess: “Move the cars. Let the city plow.”
• Richie Howard: “I agree. Ticket and tow. Any snowy city you go to has the same law!”
• James Haswell: “Good ideas here. The warning system is great and offers more flexibility, I think it’s fair to be aggressive with ticketing and towing with this system in place. but also, let’s work together as a community to use the parking available from private groups and businesses. Plenty of people would pay for a parking pass.”
• Russ Robinson: “Ticket and tow. Double rate storage fees and no vehicle release until emergency has been lifted.”