SENECA FALLS — Lt. Tim Snyder has been appointed interim Seneca Falls police chief by the Town Board, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Meeting in special session Sept. 14, the board voted to promote Snyder, a 20-year member of the department and a lieutenant since 2015, as interim chief when current department boss Stu Peenstra retires Dec. 31, 2022.
“We are fortunate to have a pool of great internal candidates to choose from and that we are able to appoint a new chief while the current chief is still on board and can facilitate a smooth transition,” Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “Tim is a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls with more than 20 years experience in law enforcement.”
Snyder, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, also served a four-year term on the Town Board.
Snyder needs to pass a Civil Service test for chief in 2023 if he wants to be considered for a permanent appointment, Ferrara explained.
Peenstra announced plans to retire in August. He will become Cayuga County undersheriff under Sheriff Brian Schenck. Peenstra, who lives in Cayuga County, has been Seneca Falls police chief since 2012.
In August, the board and Peenstra agreed to have Peenstra provide consulting services to his successor for the first six months of 2023 at a cost of $1 per month.