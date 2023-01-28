GENEVA — Cam Miller and his wife, Katy, were living in a four-bedroom, five-bath former bed-and-breakfast on Washington Street when they heard about Lake Tunnel Solar Village, a project proposed by solar home developer Ryan Wallace.
“We saw these advertised at the beginning,” said Miller, the pastor of Trinity Church of Geneva; his wife is a teacher in Rochester. “We were living on one floor of the house, and we asked ourselves, why are we doing this?”
The couple were among the first to express interest in purchasing one of the homes in the development off Elizabeth Blackwell Street on what was vacant city land.
Miller said he and his wife couldn’t be happier with their decision to own the two-bedroom home, which features an open-space kitchen, and a dining and living room that feels much bigger than its 1,200 square feet.
Other folks gathered in Miller’s home this week to talk about their solar-powered digs are just as happy. The solar panels on the roof produce enough juice to power their energy-efficient homes. More is produced in the months when there is more sunlight and longer days and less in the winter when available daylight is limited and the skies grayer.
These are not “off-the-grid” homes. Each is connected to New York State Electric and Gas, which takes the excess electricity. That extra power is measured and provides the solar homeowners with energy credits during low-generation/higher-energy use periods and keeps those NYSEG bills to virtually nothing most months, they say. The only cost most of the year is the $18 to $21 charge each month for having a utility hookup.
“We’ve never had to pay more than the hookup,” said resident Jill Glattly, who lives at Lake Tunnel with her husband, Chris, when not at their home in Canandaigua, where they operate a piano restoration and sales business.
The Glattlys’ daughter often uses the solar home when she’s in the area, they said.
Efficiency everywhere
Miller noted that “to be net zero, you have to be very efficient. All the appliances are really efficient.”
These modular homes, manufactured at the Solar Home Factory of Geneva, are just that. Each is equipped with LED light fixtures, Energy Star-rated appliances, heat-pump water heaters and heating/air conditioning units, along with triple-pane windows. They are constructed with what’s called structural insulated panels, which Miller said is the most energy-efficient way to build a home.
Many residents here have energy-efficient heat-pump dryers, but Miller does not. That’s something he and his wife hope to purchase. The dryers have a closed-loop system in which the moisture is removed, but most of the heat produced is reused. Vents aren’t necessary.
While the homes themselves use less energy, they also use space efficiently. In Miller’s bedroom, one wall is storage space, with two walk-in closets on the other side.
Miller’s second bedroom provides him with flexibility. Most of the time it’s a study, but pull down the Murphy’s bed, or wall bed, and presto, it’s a guest room.
Like others, Heather Plano and her husband, Don, were looking to downsize from their White Springs Road home in Geneva, where they had lived for 30 years, when they read about Lake Tunnel Solar Village in the Finger Lakes Times.
“We saw the article, and Don went down the next day,” she said, noting they got the final home in the complex, which unlike the others, was built on-site by the Solar Home Factory on Forge Avenue.
She is impressed with the efficient use of space, also.
“Some are much smaller (than hers), but they don’t feel crowded,” she said.
The Glattlys said they also learned about the development through the Times, and they too were one of the first to reserve homes, sight unseen, other than the sketches.
“We‘d been looking for alternative community things since college,” Chris said.
They said the development has not only allowed them to live a net-zero energy lifestyle, but it’s also become a place where they’ve developed strong bonds with many of their neighbors, noting the many gatherings — from barbecues to campfires.
“We came for the building and we stayed for the people,” Jill said.
While the folks that talked to the Times love the neighborhood, they also love where it is.
“My wife wanted to live in a walkable area, and I wanted to live on the lake,” Miller said.
A short walk through the tunnel under Routes 5&20 and Miller is there, often strolling the lakefront with his super-friendly dog, Rabia, whom he mentions often in his weekly column in the Times.
As for the location, between the arterial and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, neither affect the quality of life, they say.
Taking risks
Chris Glattly said the folks who live at Lake Tunnel “all have an element of risk” in their personalities that led them to Lake Tunnel Solar Village. However, he thinks the developers — Ryan and Tracy Wallace, and Ryan’s mom, Marita — took the biggest risk by proposing such a project, which was the recipient of significant funding by way of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
“I think it was a very visionary thing the Wallaces did,” Chris Glattly said.
“We need more Ryans,” Miller added.
Chris Glattly said the development is essentially a “one-off;” he said the Solar Home Factory is not making these modular units anymore. The Wallaces are now building more traditional housing powered by solar power, with a project in the works off Carter Road in the town.
The Wallaces did not respond to requests for comment on Lake Tunnel.
As for things like trash pickup and snowplowing, that’s part of the fees each residence pays to a homeowners’ association, which is managed in part by Heather Plano.
They acknowledge that these modular home styles aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.
“People say they look like shipping containers,” resident Susie Ruehl said.
However, Chris Glattly said housing of this style is common in northern Europe. And, even if people think the shapes are a bit odd, folks are impressed once they get inside, Heather Plano noted.
“People say, ‘I had no idea it could be this nice,’ ” she said.
Renewable works
Lake Tunnel residents point to their lack of utility bills as proof that solar-powered living works.
Chris Glattly said much of the skepticism toward housing powered by renewable energy is fueled by the people with the most to lose — the fossil fuel industry.
“We‘re going through a paradigm from when you buy combustible fuel to where fuel is free,” he said. “We’re living in the future, and it’s fine and wonderful. That would be my message. Don’t fret.”