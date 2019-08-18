HOPEWELL — In what is being called Ontario County’s most extreme animal abuse rescue mission, Humane Society officials said the need for donations is still great to care for 85 dogs seized from a Naples home earlier this month.
Many people were in Naples Town Court Thursday night to support the “Naples 85,” in hopes the 85 terriers subjected to alleged extreme animal abuse and cruelty would be legally turned over to the society. However, the case was adjourned to Sept. 26.
The dogs were seized from a home on Lawyer Road. The homeowners, Richard and Jane Justice, were charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty.
They pleaded not guilty in court.
“Our job is to protect the dogs, get them back into a better state of health and be their caretakers until the time comes for them to get their forever homes,” said Diane Faas, the society’s shelter manager, on Friday. “And we’ll do this for as long as it takes. It is our ethical responsibility to show why they cannot go back to their owners, but ultimately it is up to the district attorney to carry that voice to the courtroom and judge. We are heartbroken that the dogs didn’t get justice last night. The best thing for their health and well-being is to get them fostered and, when appropriate, adopted into loving homes.”
Faas said the six-week delay until Sept. 26 will put a cost of $53,000 on the shelter to care for the dogs over the next 42 days. A county resolution dictates a shelter charge of $15 per day, per dog in boarding fees and other treatment.
Humane society officials believe it will cost approximately $125,000 to care for the dogs for the duration of the court case. As of Friday, donations have exceeded $80,000.
The humane society has submitted several requests for a $32,000 bond from the defendants to offset shelter costs. Faas said those requests have gone unanswered and the shelter needs funds to continue caring for the dogs.
She added that the society does not have a veterinarian on site and medical needs vary for each dog, some of which have extreme medical cases. The shelter is outsourcing vet services and working with six area veterinarians to treat the dogs.
The ongoing legal matter means the dogs can’t be released for adoption until a judge says otherwise, which Faas said could take up to eight months.
“Anyone who feels strongly about how they’d like to see the case go, I encourage you to put your thoughts in writing and send a letter to the district attorney’s office,” she said.
People who want more information on the “Naples 85,” would like to donate to the cause, or want to register to adopt or foster a dog should visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.
