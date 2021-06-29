SODUS POINT — Village Mayor Dave McDowell is glad that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a $3.86 million project to repair a breakwater that protects Sodus Bay from Lake Ontario.
But on Monday he said much more still needs to be done.
“The project that was completed was about half of what is needed,” said McDowell, a long-time advocate of protecting Sodus Bay through his leadership with Save Our Sodus, an organization formed to protect the health of Sodus Bay.
The Army Corps of Engineers, with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, last week announced the completion of a project repairing 525 feet of the Charles Point steel sheet pile wall that provides protection to the shoreline east of the east-west breakwater.
However, the heavily compromised breakwater, which Schumer pointed out as in need of repairs in 2017, has not been addressed, McDowell said.
“Schumer is aware of this (lack of funding),” said McDowell. “He was only able to get $4.5 million for the Charles Point portion, which was in the worst shape. The portion not yet touched nor designed is the repair of the east-west breakwater itself. It is in very bad shape.”
Indeed, photos show huge openings in the wall, designed to block waters from Lake Ontario from entering the bay.
It appeared two years ago that the work was on the horizon.
In 2019, Save Our Sodus announced that the east-west breakwater was to be repaired, not the Charles Point section that ultimately was chosen.
“What we were told and what was delivered were different,” said McDowell. “Schumer had the most pressure for Charles Point, so that is where the money was spent.”
There are a number of homes on Charles Point, a sliver of land that juts out into the bay, and high lake waters in 2017 and 2019 left them vulnerable.
As for the east-west breakwater, McDowell said the Buffalo office of the Army Corps of Engineers said it will need $250,000 to design the repairs and get a cost estimate.
The project has not been funded, said McDowell, but he remains in communication with Schumer, the Senate majority leader, on the matter.
“I have asked Schumer’s office for that money in an earmark,” said McDowell of the congressional funding that elected officials allocate for their states or districts. “We will also push that it be included as one of many projects in the infrastructure bill if, that happens.”
President Joe Biden announced that he had reached a bipartisan deal with Republicans on a $1 trillion plan to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. It’s not known if the deal has enough votes in the Senate and House to pass.
Additionally, under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, work is planned to protect Crescent Beach, a 1.5-mile-long barrier bar beach east of the damaged breakwater.
High lake levels in 2017 and 2019 caused significant flooding and erosion along Crescent Beach.
Engineers have chosen to create offshore barrier rock reefs to reduce wave action and protect the shoreline there.
That work, under the auspices of the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and the county, is expected to start in October and finish in 2021.