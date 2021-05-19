SODUS — A Sodus Central School bus driver who police said was impaired when his bus crashed has been placed on administrative leave.
Daniel J. Cahill, 62, of Williamson, was charged Monday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving a commercial vehicle with a blood-alcohol content more than .06% but less than .08%. He was ticketed with moving from lane unsafely and failure to use designated lane.
Police said the accident happened about 1:40 p.m. on Route 88. The bus overturned, but no children were on board.
Sheriff Barry Virts deferred to Superintendent Nelson Kise when asked if Cahill was on his way to pick up students for an after-school run. Kise sent the following statement by email:
“We are grateful that no students were on board at the time of the accident and that there were no injuries as a result of this accident,” he said. “The school district is following all legal procedures and fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies. The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as this is a personnel matter. The district cannot share any additional details regarding the employee.”
Police said Cahill, who was not injured, showed signs of impairment at the scene and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the sheriff’s office for processing, where he registered a blood-alcohol level of .07%, just below the threshold for driving while intoxicated.