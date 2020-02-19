SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will host a discussion on the impact of Plan 2014 — the controversial Lake Ontario water-level management plan — to non-shoreline property owners.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Alton Fire Department, 5755 Route 14. Reservations are not needed, and the public is urged to attend to find out more about the impact of Plan 2014.
Many people believe Plan 2014 has played a major role in Lake Ontario coastal flooding in 2017 and 2019. Officials project lakeshore flooding is likely in 2020 as well. The International Joint Commission, which adopted Plan 2014, said it’s excessive precipitation in the Great Lakes region, not the water-level management plan, that is the cause of the high levels.
“Plan 2014 has far-reaching impacts on non-shoreline property owners,” said chamber officials, explaining that waterfront assessments could drop in the town and affect the overall tax base of Sodus if flooding continues to take its toll on shoreline properties.
Fewer visitors to Sodus Point and other water-related businesses could affect sales tax receipts as well.
“The impact is not only a Sodus concern, but Wayne County and even the state,” said the chamber. “This program hopes to make people more aware of the impacts and answer questions if possible. Local officials will be on hand to discuss the various impacts.”
For more information, contact the Sodus chamber at (315) 576-3818 or email chamber14551@yahoo.com.