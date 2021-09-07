SODUS — Daniel Titlow, high school English teacher in the Sodus Central School District, was looking for added incentives for his students.
He soon came up with an idea: students would be eligible to win a book if they submit all their schoolwork on time during that month. The prize would be recent books from a variety of authors and genres, given away each month. To cover the cost of all three books for one month, Titlow sought donations of $25, with an incentive of the donor’s name displayed both in the classroom for that month as well as inside each book.
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce was asked to help facilitate this undertaking, and the community rose to the challenge. Two years ago, the community donated $350, which carried him through last year. This year, the community outdid their previous record, donating more than $1,000 to Titlow’s rewards program.
The new contribution is expected to keep the project in place for a long time and add to the number of students able to participate.