SODUS — A Williamson man and his son were killed Monday morning when their pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 104.
State police said the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. John M. Crane, 59, of Williamson, failed to stop at a red light on Ridge Road and was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by John F. Mikac, 58, of Buffalo.
Crane and his son, John L. Crane, 37, of Sodus, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mikac was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.