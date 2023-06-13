SODUS — A long-running summer staple in this Wayne County community returns this week.
The Sodus Farmers’ Market opens for its 15th year on Wednesday and continues each Wednesday through Oct. 11.
Market hours are 2:30-6 p.m. Shoppers can expect to find locally grown/produced fruits, vegetables, baked goods, hot foods, and craft products.
Fifteen vendors return from last year’s market, plus six new ones: Amyices & Amyspottery, Brick Schoolhouse Cheese & Breads, Clover Meadow Farms, Makin Muffins, Meek Soap, and Twigloo Farms. El Rincon Mexicano and The Busted Yolk have committed to be at the market with prepared foods.
Every week the “Specials” booths in the center of the Vendor circle will feature community resources. The “Specials” coming weekly include Wayne County Rural Health with community health resources; SNAP-Ed New York, with nutritional information and recipes; and a Kids’ Tent with various activities.
For June, the additional Special booths and activities are:
June 14: Opening day patriotic craft with Lena Johnson and Reliant Credit Union presenting a patriotic craft activity.
June 21: KnC Worm Farm – “What is a worm farm?”; Hogan’s Food Truck offerings.
June 28: Sodus Garden Club with a create a Fairy Gardens activity.
One of the attractions of the Sodus Farmers’ Market is its “Second Best Shop” in the church basement, featuring an array of collectibles, children’s toys, and antiques. The shop is open every week during market hours.
This year, opening day coincides with Flag Day. After the opening bell is rung by market manager Sandy Hall, the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited, and the Sodus Village Mayor Dave Englert will make season opening remarks. Walt the Balloon Man will be creating a red, white, and blue balloon archway at the market for this day too.
The market operates out of the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church on Belden Avenue. There are several parking options in the immediate vicinity.
The 2023 market team members are Sandy Hall, market manager, and Sandra Hamilton, Sue and Daryl Minier, Gloria Mayou, Lorri Brandt and Lynn Polochock. In addition, a Community Advisory Team guides the Market team with its suggestions and insights. Another group of volunteers, “Friends of the Market,” helps set up and break down the market and offer helping hands to those in need. More “Friends” are always welcome.
Contact Sandi Hamilton at 315-483-6403 if you would like to volunteer. For other market questions, call Sandy Hall at 315-879-7420.
More information is available every week on the market’s Facebook page.