SODUS — The Sodus Fire Department will augment the town’s emergency medical services with a basic life-support, first-response service to provide quicker care to patients suffering potentially life-threatening emergencies.
Eric Williams, a professional paramedic with the Auburn City Ambulance and a lieutenant with the Sodus Fire Department, noted that fire departments and law enforcement agencies often arrive at an emergency scene before the ambulance, and in some cases can provide lifesaving care before the ambulance arrives. In essence, he said, that’s what the Sodus Fire Department will do, starting Nov. 6.
Members will respond, along with Sodus Town Ambulance Corp., to respiratory or cardiac emergencies, traumatic injuries or unresponsive patients and other situations where immediate care is needed, Williams explained. According to Williams, the services will be provided by firefighters, but also with emergency medical levels ranging from first responder to paramedic.
“In the event of a cardiac arrest, any available member will be able to respond with the AED (automated external defibrillator), regardless of medical certification,” he said.
Williams said he had approached Fire Chief Matthew Scott about such a service and was authorized to make a presentation to the Sodus Village Board, providing data on cardiac arrest and how a basic life-support, first-responder service could potentially save lives. He said he noted the importance of AEDs, which are lightweight devices that deliver electrical shocks through pads to a person whose heart has stopped pumping blood.
“These devices are designed to be used by any person, regardless of training or experience,” he said. “In the event of a cardiac arrest, early cardiopulmonary resuscitation can double or even triple chances of survival.”
He said augmenting CPR with an AED can boost the chance of survival nearly 41%.
The Village Board, led by Mayor David Englert, subsequently authorized the purchase of two AEDs. One will be placed on a fire department vehicle, with another housed at the Sodus Municipal Building.
Williams said he will continue to manage the EMS operations and administrative duties that are included with a the basic life-support program. Paramedic Jeffery Nelson and EMT Kailyn Crawford have also been assisting with creation of the program by finding the required equipment, he added.
Dr. Scott Glick is serving as medical director for the department.
Williams hopes to have four paramedics by the middle of next year and would like to see additional members enrolled in a Certified First Responder (CFR) or Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) courses.
He said the long-term goals are to within five years equip all five Sodus fire apparatus, fire chief and lieutenant vehicles with an AED.
He noted that the Sodus Fire Department is always seeking new members. Training, education and gear are provided by the department at no cost to new or current members. To those unable to commit to fire department membership but who wish to obtain CPR/AED training, contact the Finger Lakes EMS Council at 315-789-0108 or visit flremsc.org for more information.