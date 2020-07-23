ROCHESTER — The Wayne County farmworker serving a 20-year prison term for killing his girlfriend and her 14-month-old son will be doing more time behind bars.
Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, also known as Alberto Reyes, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 30 months in prison for possession of a counterfeit Social Security card and Alien Registration cards, and illegal re-entry after deportation. The sentence was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Federal officials said Reyes was arrested in Louisiana in 2016 and deported back to his native Mexico. He re-entered the U.S. illegally the following year, in Texas, and was deported again. He crossed the border into the U.S. again in 2018, ending up in Sodus.
Last November, Reyes was sentenced in Wayne County Court to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter. He admitted killing Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, and her toddler son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon. Their bodies were found on a Joy Road farm in Sodus.
Reyes was arrested after a six-month investigation and search by the sheriff’s office that began in May 2018, when Selena and Owen were reported missing. Selena’s remains were found later that month in a shallow grave. Owen’s remains were found in October in another shallow grave.
Reyes, 29, will serve his federal prison sentence after his state sentence is complete.
“Having been twice previously deported, the defendant unlawfully returned to the United States and murdered a young mother and her 14-month old son,” Kennedy said in the press release. “Sadly, no amount of punishment for this defendant will undo those harms. Nevertheless, this federal prosecution does provide some measure of additional punishment for the defendant and, with it, some additional protection for our community.”