LYONS — A Wayne County jury found a Sodus man guilty of a felony assault charge Thursday.
In a news release, District Attorney Mike Calarco said Albertino Thomas was found guilty of second-degree assault. The trial, which Calarco prosecuted, started Tuesday with jury selection.
Calarco said the charge stemmed from an October 2020 incident, when a victim was stabbed with a dangerous instrument that was never recovered. The victim was treated at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and later spent four days in the intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13 by county Judge Daniel Barrett.