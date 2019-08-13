WILLIAMSON — A Sodus man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when he was ejected from a tractor the day before.
State police said the accident happened about 9:30 p.m. on Town Line Road. Olivia Engebrecht, 19, of Williamson, was driving a vehicle that hit a hay baler being towed by James Fisher, 67, of Sodus. The impact ejected Fisher from the tractor.
Fisher was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died early Saturday morning.
Engebrecht and a front-seat passenger, Thomas Bates, weren’t hurt. Charlotte Engebrecht, who was a passenger in the back seat, was taken to Strong for treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation into the accident is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.