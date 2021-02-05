SODUS — A village resident was charged with murder in the death of his wife Thursday night.
In a news release issued Friday morning, the Wayne County sheriff's office reported the arrest of Jesse J. Zeck, 79, of Orchard Terrace. He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old wife, Sandra Zeck.
Deputies responded to the home just before 10 p.m. and found Sandra Zeck in the garage. Police said Sandra, who suffered significant trauma to her head, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they were aware of no previous domestic problems between the couple, as the Zecks had no prior contact with law enforcement.
Jesse Zeck was arraigned Friday morning at the Wayne County Correctional Facility and remanded without bail pending further proceedings.