LYONS — A Sodus man who injured a police officer during a 2021 arrest has been sentenced to a short prison term.
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said Norman Vanderbilt, 65, was sentenced Wednesday by county Judge Rick Healy to three years in prison followed by two years of parole.
Vanderbilt was convicted by a jury last year on a felony charge of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and resisting arrest. Calarco, who prosecuted the case, said the charges stem from an August 2021 incident in Sodus.