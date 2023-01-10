LYONS — Wayne County Judge Daniel Barrett has sentenced a Sodus man to prison for stabbing someone more than two years ago.
Albertino Thomas was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison on a charge of second-degree assault. A county jury found him guilty of the felony in September.
The sentencing was announced in a news release from District Attorney Mike Calarco, who prosecuted the case.
Calarco said the charge stemmed from an October 2020 incident, when a victim was stabbed with a dangerous instrument; the weapon was not recovered. The victim was treated at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and later spent four days in the intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.