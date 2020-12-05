ROCHESTER — A Wayne County man is looking at a potentially long prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony drug and weapons charges Friday.
Holsey Wedlow, 68, of Sodus, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges have a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 50 years.
Wedlow’s plea was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Hartford, who is handling the case, said Wedlow sold cocaine and crack cocaine between September 2016 and September 2018 in the county. During that time, he illegally possessed multiple firearms due to three prior felony convictions.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation, with assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Wedlow will be sentenced at a later date.