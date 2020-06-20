SODUS — A Sodus man was shot and killed late Friday night after law enforcement personnel reported that he initially had fired a shotgun at them.
According to a release from New York State Police Troop E Commander Eric L. Laughton, troopers and Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call Friday at 11:05 p.m. The caller said that his son was breaking objects inside a residence at 6022 Boyd Road and was armed with a shotgun.
The release said when troopers and deputies arrived, they saw an armed person inside the residence and attempted to contact him. Reportedly, the man pointed his shotgun at officers and fired. A trooper returned fire and struck the armed man.
The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) responded to the scene and made several attempts to contact the man inside the residence but there was no reply. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday SORT members went into the residence and located the man who was dead.
The man was identified as Cody W. Cook, 24, of Sodus.
The Wayne County District Attorney's office was on the scene assisting with the investigation along with deputies and troopers. That investigation is continuing.