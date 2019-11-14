NEWARK — A project designed to create an effective response to flooding from record-high Lake Ontario water levels in the village of Sodus Point is being recognized for its effectiveness.
The Post-Flood Recovery Building Workshop for the village of Sodus Point, a project organized by the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council and New York Sea Grant, has received a 2019 Public Outreach Award from the New York Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association it was announced Wednesday.
The award was one of 16 presented at the chapter’s annual conference in Rochester for “outstanding contributions to the field of city, town and regional planning in the areas of comprehensive planning, implementation, public outreach, best practice and distinguished leadership.”
Sea Grant said the post-flooding project in Sodus Point highlighted a visioning process for the community and included the workshop, held in October 2018. The workshop was attended by a mix of local residents, business owners, village staff, village and county department representatives and experts with state and federal agencies, organizations and academia.
As part of the project, Mary Austerman, New York Sea Grant’s coastal community specialist, piloted a newly developed self-assessment checklist to help identify village-specific vulnerabilities to high water levels.
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said the preparation was valuable in preparing for 2019’s flooding.
“Key strategies were identified at the workshop to enhance the village response to high water events,” he said. “The strategies were implemented, in part, for the 2019 event and proved helpful.”
McDowell also noted the workshop’s effectiveness in public outreach.
“Communications both inside and outside of the village were structured to be more comprehensive and direct and, as a result, we experienced a calmer resident response and have seen an improved business climate since 2017,” McDowell said.
Sea Grant said the Sodus Point resiliency-building effort could be a model for other coastal areas impacted by high water levels on Lake Ontario.
In September, Austerman received a 2019 Great Lakes Sea Grant Network Outstanding Outreach Programming Award for excellence in assisting Lake Ontario coastal communities to address record high water and flooding since the 2017 event.
New York Sea Grant is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. To learn more, visit www.nyseagrant.org.