SODUS POINT — The village’s mayor said he’s encouraged to hear the International Joint Commission is going to take a second look at how it regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
The IJC said this week that it has received $1.5 million from the United States and an additional $1.5 million from Canada “to investigate possible improvements that could be made to Lake Ontario outflow regulation activities.”
Specifically, that expedited review is for Plan 2014, the water level-regulation pact that officials on the southern shore of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have harshly criticized and which they claim has led to disastrous flooding in 2017 and 2019.
“I am encouraged that this has finally been funded by Congress and hope that the review/study is, in fact, expedited,” said Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell on Wednesday. “I think we all know the plan needs to be revised to better protect all parties impacted by high water. The riparians along the lake are seeing more than their fair share of damages today.”
The IJC said that “extremely wet conditions over the last several years have driven record-high water levels and river flows in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system. This 18- to 24-month investigation will focus on gathering information to help inform the critical decisions needed to best manage these extreme conditions and on providing information that may lead to long-term improvements to the regulation plan (Plan 2014).”
IJC said the investigation will be led by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee.
“The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process,” said Jane Corwin, U.S. co-chair of the IJC.
The agency said the advisory group will consist of people representing a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system.
“The advisory group will create an invaluable, direct connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system,” said Pierre Béland, Canadian co-chair of the IJC.
The IJC stressed that “no regulation plan will be able to prevent the extremely high water levels and flows experienced during these periods of record-setting water supplies. However, the IJC remains fully committed to finding the best solutions possible for managing levels and flows, especially during these periods of extreme conditions.”