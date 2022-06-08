SODUS POINT — Don Antal starts most of his days the same way, listening to the birds outside his window calling to him to fill his feeder trays.
“If I don’t get up myself, they get me up,” Antal said about the blackbirds, grackles, cardinals, blue jays and the like that populate the trees around his Third Street cottage. He calls the birds, and also the squirrels that feast on the unshelled peanuts he provides, “my best friends.”
That’s not something he would call some of his neighbors in the eight or nine houses on the one-block street that abuts the beach at Lake Ontario.
For the past five years or so, Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said those neighbors have been lodging complaints that Antal is violating a local ordinance that prohibits more than two bird feeders per property.
Depending on the day, Antal, who is 71, has upwards of 20; most of them are trays within larger trays, spaced apart on the grounds of his meticulously kept lawn. Two more tray feeders sit on a makeshift structure of contractor buckets and boards that are 5 feet off the ground, which Antal says is an attempt to comply with the ordinance that specifies the height the feeders must be off the ground.
His neighbors say that Antal’s feeders not only attract birds and squirrels, but rats, mice, raccoons — even deer. The vermin, the neighbors tell McDowell, end up in their homes on a regular basis. They say when they return from a winter away, their homes are inundated with rodents, droppings, and the remnants of the bird food they drag in from Antal’s property.
Antal feeds the birds year-round from trays instead of conventional bird feeders, he said, to encourage flocks. He said birds are more comfortable feeding on the ground, and during the time he spoke to a visitor, there were many of his feathered friends waiting for the area to clear so they could feast on the cracked corn and sunflower seeds.
But, in the past month, the village had the Wayne County sheriff’s office serve two Sodus Town Court summons on Antal, accusing him of violating the ordinance based on his neighbors’ complaints. Antal is due in court tonight. He said he was going to plead not guilty and let the court “do what it does.”
What that is, according to the ordinance, is to fine Antal $250. Violating the ordinance is not classified as a crime and is only punishable by a fine and 15 days in jail. Previously, he has paid that fine twice.
McDowell said Antal was served tickets 38 times, but all of them were “closed down” due to the covid pandemic, a time when the courts weren’t hearing cases.
Antal, who stores a huge amount of bird food in closed containers in his backyard, said he has no problems with mice or other nuisance animals. A brief visit inside his home, which has been in his family since the mid-1960s, showed no evidence of any rodent infestation. Cluttered but clean, the residence is home to nearly 100 healthy houseplants.
“He’s an intelligent man,” McDowell said. “Unfortunately, he only lives for his birds and his houseplants, and he’s ruining the rest of the neighborhood.”
McDowell said some of Antal’s neighbors have cameras on their houses, and those neighbors claim they routinely record nuisance wildlife at Antal’s feeders. The mayor said he gets “emails every day” from the neighbors, who also have complained about damage to their homes.
When asked about providing the photos that McDowell said he’s also received, he referred questions about them to Sodus Point Village Attorney Art Williams, whom McDowell said could provide photos to the Times.
“I don’t have any photos of rats or mice,” Williams said after looking though emails he had on his computer. “I have photos of the trays, and there’s a photo of a deer from a couple of years back.”
Antal has lived at the home full-time, year-round, since 2010. Before that, he traveled back and forth from Albany, where he was a state Child Abuse Complaint intake worker. That’s why, he said, he finds it somewhat curious that another of the complaints he’s received is that feeding squirrels peanuts place in danger “children and adults who are allergic to peanuts and the squirrels are bringing them into everyone’s yard.” The quote comes from a note that Antal said was taped to his door in 2018. It demanded he stop feeding the squirrels “immediately,” because people were “at risk of becoming ill or dying.”
Antal said he stopped feeding peanuts with shells to appease the neighbors, but he said there was no evidence anyone ever got sick from the peanuts.
McDowell agreed with the neighbors that Antal is creating, among other things, a health hazard.
There was no answer at some of the homes on Third Street when an attempt was made by the Times to interview neighbors. McDowell said he would reach out to some residents there too, but no one contacted the Times.
The mayor acknowledged that many other people probably have more than two bird feeders on their property; he said the ordinance is not enforced universally. It is only brought into play when there is a complaint.
“Believe me, we have bigger issues,” he said, noting one of the neighbors has also come to him about another solution to the problem with Antal, but he has no details yet. “I don’t live there, but I can tell you we don’t have any complaints about rodents in any other part of the village.”