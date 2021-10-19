SODUS POINT — The village of Sodus Point is seeking two permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for a shoreline stabilization project along Lake Ontario.
The village has applied for a coastal erosion management permit and a Title 5 excavation and fill-in of navigable waters permit to stabilize an estimated 410 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline by installing a large armor stone rock revetment or barrier.
The proposed project is at the White Birch Campground. It’s designed to protect the base of the bluff where the worst erosion has occurred, along with protecting the village-owned sanitary sewer within the campground. Approximately 750 feet of new sanitary sewer main is proposed to be installed further back from the top of the bank than where the existing line is located.
To minimize potential environmental impacts during construction, erosion and sediment controls would be installed.
Application documents and draft permits, where applicable, are available for inspection at DEC’s Region 8 headquarters in Avon, during normal business hours. To ensure timely service, it is recommended that an appointment be made with Thomas Walker at (585) 226-2466.
Written public comments on the project must be submitted to Walker no later than Oct. 28, either by standard mail or by emailing DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.