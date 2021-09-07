The Beta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International selected Faith Woodcock, a 2020 graduate of Sodus High School, and Alandra Kunz, a 2021 graduate of Williamson High School, as the Mary Putnam Recruitment grant recipients for the years of 2020 and ’21, respectively.
Woodcock participated in choral and instrumental programs, varsity volleyball and National Honor Society. She volunteered with her church as a children’s church helper in grades 7-12.
She enrolled at Finger Lakes Community College, and since she’d accumulated credits for college-level courses during her high school years, was able to complete the program at the end of the 2021 spring semester. She is continuing her studies in early childhood education at SUNY Geneseo.
Kunz was an active participant in music and drama, both through her school and also with groups in the wider community. In addition to her involvement in several school choirs and multiple musicals, she has participated in the Gatesinger Company in Pultneyville, beginning in 2014. She was part of the track and cross county programs at Williamson; volunteered at several musical events as an usher; painted sets for drama productions; and was a supporter of younger actors.
Kunz is attending SUNY Potsdam to pursue a degree in music education.
Putnam was a charter member of Beta Theta when it was formed in 1969. She served children in the Sodus Central School District in many capacities: first-grade teacher, primary reading teacher, reading coordinator, primary principal, and curriculum supervisor for grades K-12. She went on to Pi State (currently New York State DKG) to fill several leadership positions before joining the administrative board of Delta Kappa International as an at-large member, later serving as international first vice president.
The Beta Theta Mary Putnam Recruitment Grant was established in 1981 in her honor.
The Putnam grant totals $1,000 and is given to any student pursuing a career in education. Students attending Clyde-Savannah, Gananda, Lyons, Marion, Newark, North Rose-Wolcott, Red Creek, Palmyra-Macedon, Sodus, Wayne or Williamson are eligible. Recipients are selected by the Beta Theta Professional Affairs Committee upon review of each candidate’s application, letters of recommendation, and transcript. Applications are available in each school’s guidance offices in January and are sent to the committee by April 1.