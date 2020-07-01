SODUS — A two-vehicle crash in this Wayne County town Monday claimed the life of a local woman.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Gladys A. Hickey, 80, went through a stop sign on Middle Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. and collided with a vehicle on North Centenary Road driven by Samantha A. Datthyn, 20, of Sodus.
Hickey was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she was pronounced dead.
Datthyn also was taken by ambulance to Strong for treatment of her injuries.
Also responding were the Sodus Fire Department, Sodus Ambulance, Williamson Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support.
The crash investigation continues.