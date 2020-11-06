GENEVA — While the town’s new bike park is expected to get a lot of use next spring, officials are taking advantage of the abnormally warm weather forecast this weekend to have a “soft opening.”
“This is a great community effort we should all be proud of,” Supervisor Mark Venuti said.
The park, behind the town hall on County Road 6, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Venuti said the soft opening is a chance to thank donors and volunteers and have their children use the park but added that anyone is welcome.
Site work began in September by town highway crews with help from city Department of Public Works employees, and volunteers spent the next several weekends putting up apparatus. The volunteers included area residents, students from Geneva schools, and a crew from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Town officials and residents formed a committee a couple of years ago to put in some kind of park behind the town hall. However, little else was done until earlier this year when the committee learned bike course designer James Martinez of Nassau County had overseen projects in Victor and, more recently, in Naples.
Venuti said town resident Jim Hogan, owner of the Geneva Bicycle Center on Exchange Street, made the lead donation of $2,000 for the park. The Town Board approved the rest of the funding recently.
“Jim Martinez, our bike park guru, put his expertise and heart and soul into this project,” Venuti said. “It’s beautiful.”
The park cost about $10,000 to build, with Venuti noting other donations came in.
The park, geared toward mountain or BMX bikes, is designed for riders of all ages and skill levels. It includes a progression of courses and has features made out of dirt, wood and large tires. There are jumps, berms, bridges, drops, and balance beams.
Work at the park, next to a community garden behind the town hall, was still going on Thursday. Signage eventually will be installed, and Venuti said the park will be accessible at all times before dark starting next spring.
He said the park will be closed in a few weeks when cold weather sets in. Future plans for the area include a pavilion and a box lacrosse/soccer field.