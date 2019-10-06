WATERLOO — The Florida solar energy company that wants to build a huge, 80 megawatt solar electric facility in the west end of the town plans to file the required Preliminary Scoping Statement (PSS) this week.
Trelina Solar Energy Center of Juno Beach, Fla. has filed a public notice saying it will file the PSS with the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment “on or around’’ Oct. 10.
Trelina is seeking permits to construct and operate the solar facility under Article 10 of the state’s Public Service Law.
The PSS will summarize the proposed scope of studies that Trelina will undertake for the project. The results of those studies will form the basis for the company’s application for a permit to the Siting Board. In announcing the plan to submit the PSS next week, Trelina is seeking input from the public, interested agencies and municipalities on the scope and methodology of studies to be conducted.
The PSS precedes the formal public scoping process.
Based on reasonably available information, it describes the studies to be undertaken by the company. They will include the environmental setting of the project area, the potential environmental impacts associated with the construction and operation of the project, the proposed benefits of the project; pre-construction studies; post-construction monitoring, security; decommissioning; proposed measures to avoid, mitigate or minimize any potential environmental impacts and other required permits and authorizations.
Trelina will also submit $28,000 for intervenor funding, at least 50 percent of which is reserved for municipal parties. Interested parties may apply for intervenor funding to be used to pay for administrative, legal and consultant fees to assist in participating in the Article 10 process.
A guide to applying for intervenor funding can be found on the Siting Board’s website at https://on.ny.gov/2kvqD4g.
Within 21 days after the PSS is filed, any person, agency or municipality may submit comments to Kathleen H. Burgess, secretary to the Siting Board, New York State Public Service Commission, Agency Building 3, Albany, N.Y., 12223-1350 or electronically to secretary@dps.ny.gov. People can also file a request with the secretary to receive copies of all notices concerning the project.
Trelina will prepare a summary of the material comments and any reply thereto within 21 days after the comment period ends.
No less than 22 days after the PSS is filed, an administrative law judge will conduct a conference to initiate the stipulation process in which Trelina and other parties may negotiate and agree upon refining studies and other issues to be addressed in the Article 10 application. The judge will also issue a notice of availability of pre-application intervenor funds.
There will be hearings for the judge to hear comments.
The Siting Board will then determine whether the application is acceptable and compliant. By law, the Siting Board must render a decision on the application within a year. Additional intervenor funds of $80,000 will be submitted with the application.
Comments must reference case 19-F-0366.
The project will include ground-mounted solar arrays, access roads, buried and possibly overhead electric connection lines and electrical inter-connection facilities, a new collecting substation and point of inter-connection switchyard. New York State Electric & Gas Corp. will end up owning, maintaining and operating that facility.
The project would be built on land leased from private landowners between Packwood, Serven and Border City Roads and Pre-Emption Street.