WATERLOO — The Town Board will hear the results of a survey about a large solar farm proposed for the west end of the town Monday night, and one of the survey’s organizers said the results show major opposition to the project.
Five people went door to door on Packwood, Serven and Border City roads and Pre-Emption Street. Property owners were asked to indicate if they favored or opposed the solar project, and if they feel they need more information about it.
“It’s not a petition opposing the project. It’s a survey where people had a choice of saying they are in favor or opposed,” explained Joe Wukitsch of Packwood Road. “We started after Thanksgiving and finished last week. I believe we reached about 95 percent of the property owners.”
The survey was completed and signed by 81 residents, Wukitsch said. Of that number, 60 checked the box as being opposed. Of that number, six indicated they were opposed and wanted more information.
Three residents checked the box as being in favor of the project. Seven indicated neither support not opposition, but only a desire for more information.
“I have no problem with the concept of solar power. My concern, and that of others, is a lack of transparency and a lack of information on the project,” Wukitsch said. “We are trying to be objective. We realize there is climate change and clean, alternative forms of energy need to be considered, including solar. It just needs to be done right, with transparency about the impacts on neighbors. For example, the company said here will be no impact on property values, but we say, ‘Show us the proof of that.’ Trelina has done other projects before, and they know what the impacts are.”
Wukitsch said environmental concerns, property values, aesthetics, and not wanting to remove valuable farmland were the main reasons for opposition among the people he surveyed.
Trelina, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., is proposing to buy roughly 400 acres of land in the west end of town, near the city of Geneva, to install solar panels that would produce up to 80 megawatts of electrical power to add to the state grid. Trelina is using the Public Service Commission’s Article 10 siting process to obtain the permits required for the project to move forward. That puts the review and decision-making with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment in Albany.
The company has submitted a Preliminary Scoping Statement for the project. While the town Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals don’t have a direct say in the process, the town and county have recommended the state Legislature appoint local residents to be ad hoc members of the siting board.
If all state approvals are obtained over the next two years, Trelina said the $95 million project solar farm would be built in 2022.