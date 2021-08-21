WATERLOO — A large crowd is expected to attend Monday night’s Town Board meeting to discuss the Trelina Solar Energy Center on Packwood and Serven roads.
The project involves an 80 megawatt solar energy facility on approximately 250 acres of leased land, hooked into the New York State Electric & Gas grid at Border City.
A representative of the Florida company, Kris Scornavacca, will be present to give information and answer questions.
The company’s permit application is now pending before the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, with a decision expected by December.