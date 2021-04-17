PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will offer its monthly walk-in screening mammograms from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department.
Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, helps doctors with early detection of breast cancer. During the 3D part of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images in seconds.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible.
To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.
For more information, please call (315) 531-2544.