PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has announced that Keuka Health Care and Pre-Emption Family Medicine have merged to become Soldiers & Sailors Health Center.
The new primary care practice will be in the new office space on the second floor of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital at 418 N. Main St.
The practice will see patients of all ages, from newborns to geriatrics. All care is provided by Drs. Robert Anderson, Eleanor DeWitt and Vy Le, as well as nurse practitioners Patsy Ballard, FNP-BC; Wendy Hill, ANP, PNP; Robert Hoskins III, FNP-C; and Kathleen Kirker, FNP-BC.
Board-certified family medicine physician Jeffrey Christenson, D.O., will join the team at the end of January.
The practice, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, provides same-day appointments, electronic medical records, and telemedicine visits.
“Bringing these two practices together under Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will help to address the unique challenges of providing primary care in areas with a healthcare provider shortage,” said Andre Forcier, Chief Administrative Officer for FLH Medical, P.C. “In addition to offering a multitude of patient services in one location, the model will help with provider recruitment and retention. Our goal is to achieve Provider-Based Rural Health Clinic designation, the gold standard for primary care practices in rural areas.”
Soldiers & Sailors Health Center will provide patients with “one-stop shop” access for their medical needs, including cardiology care; Geneva General Cardiology Associates; cardiac rehabilitation; cardiopulmonary testing; rehabilitation services; occupational, physical and speech therapy; laboratory and diagnostics services; bone density; breast ultrasound; CT; ultrasound; X-rays; and mammography.
To schedule an appointment at Soldiers & Sailors Health Center, call (315) 536-0086.