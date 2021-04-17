GENEVA — The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will benefit from an online “Silver Event” jewelry sale that begins today and continues until May 3.
Hundreds of sterling silver, cubic zirconia and stainless-steel items are available for purchase at www.silverevents.org. Prices range from $9.99 to $149.99. Credit and debit cards are accepted forms of payment.
The auxiliary’s fundraising efforts have been curtailed significantly by the pandemic, so this event provides an opportunity for the community to support projects at Soldiers & Sailors and The Homestead within the hospital.