WATERLOO — The only Democrat on the 14-member Seneca County Board of Supervisors will not seek reelection this fall after serving one four-year term.
“It is with mixed emotion that I announce my decision not to seek reelection as Lodi town supervisor in the upcoming election,” Barnhart said recently in a news release. “Since I was nominated for the position by Lodi Democrats four yeas ago, I have become a husband and father of two and experienced a change in career that requires much more time out of the house. My life outside of politics is a thrilling ride of fatherhood and matrimony, and I’m going to take the advice that everyone continues to give me — to truly savor these early years of my kids’ childhood.”
He called serving on the Lodi Town Board and the Seneca County Board of Supervisors “an extraordinary honor. I am so thankful to the people of Lodi for trusting me to be their supervisor. I have dedicated myself to being a tireless advocate for our town and other underprivileged communities between the lakes and I intend to continue that advocacy whether I hold elected office or not.”
As the only Democrat on the county board, Barnhart serves as minority leader and chairs the intergovernmental affairs committee. He also serves on the ways and means, economic development and tourism, and human resources and government operations committees.
“I believe that we have made significant progress in reinvesting in south county communities and I’m proud of a few achievements,” he said.
He listed those strides as securing more than $300,000 in grants to support Lodi Food4All Pantry; construction of a new Lodi Town Hall; the creation and expansion of the Seneca County Tourism Grant program; and recent efforts to encourage the county to share its sales-tax revenue with towns and villages, a proposal heading for a potential board vote on Tuesday.
“I’m thankful to so many colleagues and community members who work hard every day to keep progress going,” Barnhart said. “I’ve especially enjoyed working in this most recent two-year term on the county Board of Supervisors, which has shown great capacity for change and progress. I look forward to continuing the work of revitalizing our rural communities and fully intend to stay involved in local issues and politics. I’d just like to coach a little T-ball too.”
Barnhart, 39, first was elected mayor of the village of Lodi. At the time, he was not affiliated with any political party. Shortly after being elected town supervisor in 2019, he became a registered Democrat.
He is employed as administrative and project manager at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Prior to that, he was general manager of Standing Stone Vineyards in Lodi and Stonecat Café in Hector. He possesses an associate degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College and an undergraduate degree in public affairs from Empire State College.
Lodi Town Board member Lucas Latini has submitted petitions and will be the Republican Party candidate for supervisor in November. Lodi Democrats met in caucus June 28 and did not nominate a candidate for supervisor.