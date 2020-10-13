CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s strategic plan for solid-waste management and sustainability will be discussed at today’s 1:30 p.m. meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality committee.
The meeting, in the county office building, will not be open to the public.
Also on today’s agenda:
• The committee will get an update on its 2020 backyard composting program.
• Casella Waste Systems will bring the panel up to date on what’s happening at the Ontario County Landfill.
• County Public Health Director Mary Beer is expected to talk about the latest developments related to COVID-19.
• Business retention and expansion program director Jim Armstrong will talk to the committee.
• A resolution to contract with an unidentified firm to prepare the Manchester Roundhouse Yard Redevelopment Strategy Phase 2 Building Condition Report.
• A resolution to adopt a county fair housing plan.
An executive session is on the agenda as well.
The public can view the meeting by going to https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The meeting number is 173 367 7364 and the password is 2020. The call-in number is 1-408-418-9388.