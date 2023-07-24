ROMULUS — Responding to mental health situations has become a daily part of police work in these times.
With that in mind, the Seneca County sheriff’s office hosted basic mental health training last month for recruits in the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
In their monthly report for June, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the training involved two days of classroom instruction and one day of live, reality-based scenarios. The academy class included 33 recruits.
“This plays into the whole mental health partnership with law enforcement,” said Cleere, who facilitated the training with Ontario County sheriff’s office Sgt. Mark Taylor.
The curriculum is co-taught by police and mental health personnel from both counties, including Cleere, Taylor, and mental health directors Jessica Mitchell (Ontario County) and Margaret Morse (Seneca County). Other instructors were Bethany Felicita from the Seneca County mobile crisis response team and Heidi Keiser, manager of the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Cleere noted that Seneca County sheriff’s Lt. Rick Reed played the role of a military veteran with mental health issues in one of the scenarios. Reed is retired from the National Guard, where he was deployed multiple times, including in combat.
“This training takes a lot of planning and resources, especially for the scenario day,” Cleere said. “All of the recruits are required to resolve four separate mental health scenarios, two involving a mental health arrest.”
Cleere said this year’s recruits, if they graduate, will become police officers in Seneca, Ontario, Wayne, Yates, Cayuga, and Livingston counties.
“Crisis intervention team is the next level of mental health training,” he said. “We encourage recruits to take advantage of CIT once they are established in their careers.”
Luce and Cleere report the following for June:
June 8 — Sheriff’s investigators charged a suspect with grand larceny and falsifying business records at a Junius business.
June 8 — Deputies responded to a double-fatal crash on Burgess Road in Waterloo that involved a police chase. Investigators determined speed and failure to comply were contributing factors.
June 13 — Investigators made a felony welfare fraud arrest in Waterloo.
June 13 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Varick. A suspect was arrested for allegedly violating a court order, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
June 14 — Deputies and investigators took part in the takedown of a major narcotics trafficking ring that flooded Finger Lakes communities with fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.
June 22 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence case in Ovid. A suspect was arrested for allegedly violating a court order and vandalizing a vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,584 calls in June, making 41 arrests. The narcotics unit opened eight new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 49 cases. It has recouped more than $161,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 24 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 21. There were 40 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 28 summons/complaints/services and 20 income executions. Deputies assisted with nine evictions.