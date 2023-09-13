TORREY / BENTON — Yates County officials visited one of the county’s most venerable businesses — and one of its newest ventures — during a legislative agricultural tour Monday.
The tour, organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County, is usually held every two years. It was not held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
John Martini, who founded Anthony Road Wine Co. in 1990 with his wife, Ann, welcomed about 25 people to the Seneca Lake winery off Route 14 in Torrey. The group included county legislators, Cooperative Extension employees, and other county officials.
While Anthony Road marked its 30-year anniversary in 2020, the Martinis’ roots in Yates County go back to 1973. A friend suggested John and Ann, who are from New Jersey, move to the Finger Lakes to grow grapes. They planted their first vineyards in 1974 and sold their grapes to Taylor Wine Co.
John worked at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station — now known as Cornell AgriTech — in the early years, while Ann worked the vineyards. In 1990, when they could no longer sell grapes to a declining Taylor, they started their own winery along with Donna and Derek Wilber; Derek was the first winemaker.
“Consumer tastes started changing, but (Taylor wasn’t) prepared to change as well,” John said. “We either had to get out or get deeper.”
Today, Anthony Road, which encompasses nearly 100 acres of vineyards, is a family affair. Martini’s son, Peter, is the vineyard manager, while daughter Sarah is the business manager. Another daughter, Liz, is the tasting room manager.
Anthony Road has long been a leader in the Finger Lakes viticulture, research, and winemaking industries. Hans Walter-Peterson, viticulture specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension, said about 2 acres at Anthony Road are teaching vineyards and produce much of the grapes used at the Finger Lakes Community College Viticulture Center.
“The entire Martini family is extremely supportive of Cooperative Extension,” he said. “John and his family are incredibly generous to allow us to be here.”
Black Squirrel Farms
Just up the road from Anthony Road, off Route 14 in Benton, is one of the county’s newest agritourism spots. Black Squirrel Farms specializes in products made from black walnuts, which are harvested from mid-September to early November.
“Black walnuts are a native Yates County crop,” said Sara Tyler, the owner and general manager. “They may not be used to their potential, but it is a Yates County crop.”
There are about 80 black walnut trees on 8 acres at Black Squirrel Farms, but Tyler said that only makes up about 10% of the walnuts the business uses. Others come from regional collection sites in Binghamton and Sterling, Cayuga County, while the business also accepts walnuts from the public, paying $10 per 100 pounds for quality walnuts.
While a single tree can produce 200 pounds of black walnuts, Tyler noted that for every 100 pounds only three pounds are considered edible. The rest is the green hull, which is discarded, and the shell, which can be used for smoke chips, soap, and other products including cleansers.
In 2022, Black Squirrel Farms became the first 20-C licensed facility to process black walnuts in New York state. Tyler said it may be the only one in the Northeast.
“There is a large facility in Missouri,” she noted. “It’s a very labor-intensive process.”