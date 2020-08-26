SENECA FALLS — While many colleges welcome back students for in-person learning this week, New York Chiropractic College’s fall trimester already is underway.
NYCC welcomed returning Doctor of Chiropractic students back to campus Aug 11. Many had not been on campus since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college has undergone many pandemic-related changes: physically distanced lab spaces; the need for required face coverings and personal protective equipment; and increased hand-sanitizing stations. All actions implemented by the college can be seen in the NYCC Reopening Safety Plan.
NYCC is providing classes online whenever possible, as well as the hands-on instruction NYCC’s healthcare students require. To make the fall term as safe as possible, the college adopted an adjusted schedule to proactively prepare for a potential COVID-19 resurgence. Doctor of Chiropractic students will complete their in-person on-campus work in mid-October, then transition to fully remote/online coursework for the remainder of the trimester.
“As we reopen our campus smartly, safely, we are grateful to be able to help our students continue their educational journeys as unimpeded as possible,” NYCC President Dr. Michael Mestan said. “I know it was a challenging task for students and faculty to adjust their schedules and adapt to new ways of teaching and learning, but our community has met this challenge with unquestionable grace and excellence. I’m so proud of the dedication evidenced every day as we work together to ensure students can continue toward their educational and career goals amidst this unprecedented health crisis.”
New Doctor of Chiropractic students will begin their on-campus studies Sept. 9. Students of the online Master of Science in Applied Clinical Nutrition and Master of Science in Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction programs, as well as the Bachelor of Professional Studies program, also begin the fall trimester that day.