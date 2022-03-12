CANANDAIGUA — A preliminary report on allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office will be coming out later this month — and some, but likely not all of it, will be made public.
At Thursday night’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell, who chairs what has been dubbed the “209 Committee,” talked briefly about the upcoming report. Local Law 209 allows the board to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials in any department.
“The committee met today and will meet again in two weeks,” Campbell said. “The preliminary report will be given to the board by our March 31 meeting. We feel that it’s time to at least have a public-facing statement.”
The committee has been meeting about every other week since last fall. Its formation followed the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca. Almost all of the committee’s work has been in executive session since it involves personnel, and those sessions have been limited to committee members and select others to include the county administrator, county attorney, and outside counsel.
Henderson’s predecessor, longtime county Sheriff Phil Povero, is serving in an interim role until the end of this year. An election is scheduled for November.
While county officials have not divulged specifics of potential misconduct, they have referred to instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate language in the workplace. Supervisors have approved two compliance investigators for the sheriff’s department.
While some board members have been attending meetings remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, Campbell urged in-person attendance for the March 31 session.
“There will be a public version of the report, and we will have more details for the board at the March 31 meeting in executive session ... so we can have a frank discussion, if needed,” he said.
In other board matters:
• COVID-19 — Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said while the number of positive cases continues to decline, Ontario and neighboring counties — including Seneca, Wayne and Yates — are in the “yellow zone” for transmission rates.
“We hoped to be green, but are not there yet,” she said.
Beer said the total number of cases in the county is above 20,300. There were 19 new, confirmed cases Thursday, including four children. There have been 178 deaths among county residents, including two last week; Beer said both people were not vaccinated.
• FARM LABOR OT — The board unanimously approved a resolution opposing any decrease to the overtime threshold for farm laborers. The state’s Farm Laborers Wage Board has proposed lowering the standard from 60 to 40 hours, a move that requires the approval of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Gorham Supervisor Fred Lightfoote, a farmer, said area farmers likely would limit their employees to 40 hours a week if the measure takes effect. He added that employees, many of whom are migrant workers, would rather work longer hours with no overtime to help their families.
• DEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR — County Administrator Chris DeBolt said 26 people applied for the position, which has been vacant since Brian Young retired at the end of 2021. Sean Barry, the county’s chief information officer, was appointed to the position but later decided to return to his information technology job.
DeBolt said nine people were chosen by a search committee for the first round of interviews next week. From there, finalists will be selected for a second round of interviews in early April.
The county also is searching for a successor to Mike Manikowski, the county’s longtime economic developer, who retired at the end of last year.