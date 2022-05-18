NEWARK — Wayne County’s sheriff is indicating arrests are imminent in the apparent gang assault of a local teen last week.
“We were given this investigation just this past weekend. We have detectives on it,” Rob Milby wrote in an email to the Times Tuesday. “We are having success with the investigation and plan to bring it to a close very soon.”
The Times contacted Milby, Newark Police Department Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Jim Thomson, and village Mayor Jonathan Taylor after talking to the mother of the teen Monday. On her Facebook account, Shannon Davenport posted photos of the incident taken from a video one of the alleged perpetrators posted on social media. The video has since been removed.
Davenport said her 16-year-old son, who is autistic, was attacked by several people Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Newark Garden Hotel. After spending time with some friends at the Alex Eligh Community Center and getting ice cream at Erie Shore Landing, he was walking to McDonald’s to meet her.
“He was beaten unconscious at one point,” Davenport said. “They dragged him to the canal trail, stole his sneakers and stole his cell phone from his pocket, and left him there,” she said. “Thankfully, a man found him and called 911.”
Davenport said her son was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated and released. She said he suffered a concussion, multiple bruises and a badly injured arm, although it was not broken.
Davenport claims the “ringleader” of the assault is an 18-year-old female from Rochester; there were possibly four others who took part in the alleged attack or watched it. She said from looking at the video and photos, all of them had red bandanas in their back pockets — a potential sign of gang activity.
“Something needs to be done,” she said. “All of the perpetrators have been identified, but none have been arrested. These kids are from outside Newark. Nothing has been done and they are still on the streets.”
Davenport said she learned of the incident while she was waiting for her son at McDonald’s.
“He wasn’t even late when I found out what happened,” she said. “He only remembers bits and pieces ... but said he heard them talk about breaking his arm and dragging him into the water."
“He was at Strong for about an hour when I got there. I was out of my mind," she added. "I didn’t know what happened, just that he was assaulted and traumatized.”
Davenport claims the suspects have taken part in similar incidents before last week, some of which were recorded on video.
“In some videos they are wearing masks and some are rolled up,” she said. “A lot of people have come forward on Facebook to say they recognized them from walking around town. They are just bouncing around from house to house.”
"Although the Newark Police Department is not the lead agency on this specific case, we are working with the Wayne County sheriff's office in this investigation and will continue to assist until the investigation is complete," Thomson said.
“Being that the players involved are minors, and being that it is still under investigation, there is limited information I can divulge,” Milby added. “I don’t want to compromise it, as it is very important that we are able to stop this behavior.”
“My hope is these kids get taken off the street,” said Davenport, a lifelong area resident. “If these kids don’t get arrested, they are going to end up killing someone as far as I’m concerned.”