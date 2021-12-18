PENN YAN — For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, a local man was able to take the oath of citizenship with more than a handful of other immigrants who’d achieved the same goal.
Hector Vasquez Feria was one of about 10 new citizens sworn in Nov. 19 in the waiting room of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration field office in Buffalo.
That wasn’t the only milestone, though. Feria was the sixth and final member of his immediate family to become a U.S. citizen with help from Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates.
Feria came to the United States from Mexico in 2011, first living in California for four years before moving to Penn Yan to join his parents, Hector and Felisa; brothers, Erick and Emanuel; and sister, Lesly.
Feria’s first tutor was Matt Canavan, followed by Ed Schultz, who helped him learn civics and history information for the citizenship test, and then Dick Shaver, who helped him with the English language.
Shaver said he has enjoyed working with Feria and is proud of him for reaching his goal.
“I thought that the swearing-in ceremony was very inspiring,” Schultz said, partly because of Feria’s effort and success but also because of the range of nationalities represented.
“It reminded me that many aspects of our country are still positive,” he said. “For someone who had no education in this country, Hector did a wonderful job learning our history and about our government in all its complexities.”
Prior to Covid, it was not unusual to see 60-100 new citizens from dozens of countries sworn in together with an array of pomp and circumstance.
Feria, who works at Bully Hill Restaurant near Hammondsport and at Mark’s Pizzeria, plans to continue attending ESL class at LVOY to further improve his English reading and writing skills.
Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates has offices at 117 E. Elm St. in Penn Yan and 208 S. Main St. in Canandaigua. ESL classes are held at the Penn Yan office. Classes, tutoring and citizenship preparation are free. Call (585) 396-1686 in Ontario County and (315) 536-6799 in Yates County for more information.