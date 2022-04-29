CANANDAIGUA — Seeking to build on a rebound year of 2021, Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park is preparing for an even better 2022.
Executive Director David Hutchings said the Thompson Estate at Gibson and Charlotte streets welcomed 33,520 visitors in 2021, about 20,000 more than 2020.
“In 2022, our attention will focus on phase two of the waterway project, building a pump station at the upper reflection pond to utilize our environmentally friendly sustainable water source of our two ponds,” Hutchings said. “We will also be launching our public capital campaign to begin our community funding of a visitor-education center with a cafe, gift and wine shop.”
Hutchings said Sonnenberg is seeking volunteers to help with maintaining the 50 acres of grounds, a 20-acre arboretum, the historic Thompson house, and 17 historic buildings, as well as many private and public events that are hosted there. At noon on May 7, Sonnenberg will host a “Love Your Park” Day in the Carriage House for volunteer signups.
Sonnenberg has a partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, allowing the non-profit organization to apply for matching grants. Hutchings said Sonnenberg has received $1 million in grants and raised $333,332 from donations in the past 2 1/2 years.
Hutchings welcomes new members, saying membership fees also help in Sonnenberg’s operation, maintenance and improvement.
For more information, visit www.sonnenberg.org, call (585) 394-4922, or email director@sonnenberg.org.