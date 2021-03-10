CANANDAIGUA — Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Park has been awarded a $25,000 state grant to create a new collection storage area with a climate controlled environment and work area.
The matching grant will help pay for conservation-grade shelving and cabinetry to secure the archives, photos, maps, textiles and objects in proper storage to secure the historic fabric of Sonnenberg founder Mary Clark Thompson.
Sonnenberg officials and supporters will have to raise $2,500 in matching funds for a total of $27,500 for the project.
The grant is one of 29 awards totaling $900,000 statewide for organizations dedicated to the stewardship and protection of New York’s state parks, historic sites, trails and public lands. The grants will be matched by more than $300,000 in private and local funding to support projects to enhance public access. The state grant is being provided by the Environmental Protection Fund’s Parks and Trail Partnership Grants Program.
“It’s inspiring to see the transformational effects of the parks and trails partnership grants and how they are enhancing the ability of park friends groups to make an even greater contribution to the stewardship of New York’s great outdoor spaces,” said Robin Dropkin, executive director of Parks & Trails New York.
Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion, at 145 Charlotte St., offers a restorative and tranquil park experience at the home of Fredrick Ferris and Mary Clark Thompson.