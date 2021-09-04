CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Rotary, Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park and Sandman Blasting & Coating are co-hosting the inaugural Bumpers & Banjos Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 on the Sonnenberg grounds.
The rain date is Sept. 26.
The music lineup includes:
• Fiddlers of the Genesee (11 a.m. to 12 noon and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., both on the main stage).
• Kubick’s Rubes (12 noon to 12:30 p.m. and 1-1:30 p.m., both on the mansion’s porch).
• Canandaigua Middle School Fiddle Club (12:30-1 p.m. on the main stage).
• Temple Cabin Band (1:30-2:30 p.m. on the main stage).
On top of the local bluegrass favorites, a car show will take place during all five hours of the event. Those bringing a classic or antique car to the show can enter the grounds for free, but donations are appreciated. Preregistration for the cars is not required.
For any questions about the car show, contact Richard Deys at info@sandmans.net.
At the end of the day, Canandaigua Rotary will conduct its annual jackpot drawing. Tickets are $50 apiece. Two first-place winners will win $5,000 apiece. Two others will win $1,500 apiece, two will win $500, and 10 will take home $50 each. Winners do not have to be present to win.
Jackpot drawing tickets are available through any Canandaigua Rotarian.
Tickets are $20 if bought in advance or $25 at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free. Buy presale tickets at www.bumpersandbanjos.com, through a Canandaigua Rotarian, on the Sonnenberg website events page, or at the Canandaigua branches of Lyons National Bank and Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.
Proceeds will benefit Sonnenberg and Canandaigua Rotary. This year’s Rotary benefactors are Honor Flight and the Canandaigua Academy Players.
Visit www.bumpersandbanjos.com or email Bill Namestnik at bill.namestnik@gmail.com to find out more.