FAYETTE — At some point, there will likely be another building where the remains of the Bagg Dare Wine Company are now.
However, the owners of Three Brothers Wineries & Estates are taking some solace in the recollections that property provided.
“It’s really sad, but we’ve had some amazing memories there with our team,” Erica Paolicelli, one of those owners and company president, said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve been sorting through those memories and things that have happened there over the years.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire that destroyed the unique building at the popular Seneca County winery and tourist destination had not been determined. It has been ruled accidental.
“We know the site of origin, but not the cause,” Varick Fire Chief Jeff Case, who is also the Seneca County fire coordinator, said by phone.
Numerous fire departments in the county responded to the Lerch Road site after an automatic alarm just after 6 p.m. Case said the first firefighters on the scene found the back of Bagg Dare engulfed in flames.
Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, many of the departments that provided mutual aid brought tanker trucks. Nearby fire departments in Ontario and Wayne counties also responded or provided standby coverage at stations that went to Three Brothers.
“I think every Seneca County fire department was involved in fighting this fire, in some shape or form,” Case said.
While the fire was under control by about 7:15 p.m, Case said he and other firefighters and investigators were at the scene until close to 1 a.m. The Seneca County sheriff’s office also responded.
Paolicelli said Bagg Dare, one of several buildings at Three Brothers, was the brainchild of co-owner Dave Mansfield. It was known for its rustic motif including vintage auto bodies, signs and gas pumps.
“Bagg Dare was Dave’s inspiration, a Louisiana bayou-sort of building on a pond. Dave curated that from day one and added things to the collection — a lot of unique pieces,” she said. “The most important thing for us is customer experience, and everything about Bagg Dare was carefully considered when we put that together, to how it would look and feel when people came in ... everything from the dirt path to the way the entryway is curated.”
Paolicelli said the business has a security system that alerts her to any trouble, including smoke alarms, at the various buildings. No other buildings were damaged.
“When the smoke alarm went off I checked the security camera, and it looked like it was fogged up. I live close by, so I hopped in my car and came over,” she said. “When I got here, the fire department was getting through the gate and the building was on fire. It was shocking but there is nothing you can do.”
Paolicelli said the ownership is thankful for the work of firefighters and others who have shown support since the fire. She added that the first person she called was Mansfield, who lives about an hour away and was at the site Tuesday morning.
“Thankfully, no one was hurt and no one was in the building at the time. We are heartbroken at the destruction of the famed structure, its history and the authentic memorabilia inside, but we are grateful to the local fire department and all others who arrived so quickly to help,” the company said on its Facebook page hours after the fire. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as we work through this. We will be closed as usual tomorrow and Wednesday and will provide updates as we learn more.”
Case said strong winds Monday night made the blaze hard to control. People on social media reported being able to see the flames from the other side of Seneca Lake.
“That was the most difficult part,” Case said of the wind. “That was our main problem.”
Paolicelli said she and others are working with the winery’s insurance company.
“The process is pretty hard to comprehend, because this is a new experience and we are learning as we go,” she said. “We plan to build something at the site. That will be a topic of priority for 2022.”