SENECA FALLS — Security will be tight for Saturday’s induction of 11 new members into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
That’s because one of the inductees is U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Sotomayor, the first Hispanic appointed to the nation’s highest court by President Barack Obama in 2009, heads the list of inductees that also includes such well-known women as Jane Fonda, Angela Davis and Gloria Allred. Former Congresswoman Louise Slaughter of Fairport, who died in 2018, will be inducted posthumously.
Fonda’s induction also could spark protests by Vietnam War veterans and their families, although none have been publicly announced.
Fonda was an actress and anti-war activist who traveled to Hanoi during the war and was seen posing on a North Vietnamese artillery piece, a move that generated much opposition from veterans and supporters of the war.
She later apologized and advocated for veterans but many have not forgiven her.
In March, Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro threatened to withhold town funding for the Hall of Fame in protest of Fonda’s selection for induction, calling it an affront to veterans and their families. It generated speakers on both side of the issue at a well-attended public meeting, but no action was taken by the town regarding Hall funding.
All nine of the living inductees are expected to attend this weekend’s ceremonies.
Here’s a look at the Class of 2019:
GLORIA ALLRED — A founding partner in the law firm of Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, she has handled more women’s rights cases in her 42-year legal career than any other private law firm in the nation, winning millions of dollars for victims.
A key voice in the pursuit of marriage equality, Allred has won countless honors for her pioneering legal work on behalf of women’s rights and rights for minorities.
ANGELA DAVIS — A prominent political activist, academic scholar and author of numerous groundbreaking works, she has spent a lifetime working on civil rights and women’s rights, against the prison industrial complex and for international justice. Her teaching career has taken her to many college campuses across the country. She is now Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies.
SARAH DEER — A citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma, she is a professor at the University of Kansas and an engaged activist for indigenous women. Ending violence against women is her life’s goal. A lawyer by trade, Deer’s scholarship and public policy work focuses on the intersection of federal Indian Law and victims rights, using indigenous feminist principles as a framework.
JANE FONDA — A two-time Academy Award winning actress for Klute in 1971 and Coming Home in 1978, she is also an activist, advocate, businesswoman, author, film and television producer and philanthropist. She has revolutionized how things are seen from the screen to fitness to presentations of women and girls in the media.
She was the subject of a 2018 acclaimed documentary on HBO “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” by award-winning filmmaker Susan Lacey.
NICOLE MALACHOWSKI — A retired Air Force colonel with over 21 years of experience as an officer, leader and fighter pilot, she is among the first group of women to fly modern fighter planes. She has commanded a fighter squadron, flown with the famous Air Force Thunderbirds, served as a White House Fellow and was an advisor to First Lady Michelle Obama.
ROSE O’NEILL — She died in 1944 after a career as a well-known artist, suffragist and businesswoman. In 1896, she got one of her cartoons published in Truth Magazine, the first woman to have that distinction. In 1897, she was hired by Puck Magazine as the first woman cartoonist on its all-male staff. She was also famous for her Kewpies comic strip, she produced work for more than 50 magazine publishing companies. She donated her art work for suffrage parades, posters and postcards.
LOUISE SLAUGHTER — She died in 2018 after serving in Congress from the Rochester area for more than 30 years. She was one of the longest-serving women in the House, the first chairwoman of the House Rules Committee and the co-chair and founding member of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus. She co-authored the landmark Violence Against Women Act in 1994 an was a prominent advocate for women and people of color.
SONIA SOTOMAYOR — An associate justice of the Supreme Court, she is the third woman appointed to the Supreme Court and the first Hispanic Justice in the court’s 230 years. A graduate of Princeton and Yale Law School, her work on the Supreme Court has focused on the rights of defendants, calls for reform of the criminal justice system and attention to issues of race, gender and ethnic identity. She is also an author and recipient of the Katherine Hepburn Award from Byrn Mawr College honoring women who changed the world.
LAURIE SPIEGEL — A composer whose work appears on NASA’s “Golden Record,” shipped out on the Voyager spacecraft, Spiegel is known worldwide for her pioneering work with early electronic and computer music systems. A cutting-edge thinker, her experience with early analogue electronic music systems led her to innovate musically and instrumentally. Her work has appeared in the popular Hunger Games movies.
DIANE von FURSTENBERG — A fashion designer, philanthropist and founder and chairwoman of the company that bears her name, she created the iconic wrap dress, which became a symbol of power and independence for women all over the world and grew into a global brand. In 2015, she was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people. She serves on the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation board.
FLOSSIE WONG-STAAL — A world renowned virologist and molecular biologist, she and her team of scientists at the U. S. National Cancer Institute were the first to molecularly clone HIV and to define the complex structure of its genome. This was instrumental in proving HIV to be the cause of AIDS. In 2002, she left academia to direct research at biotechnology companies focused on applying novel approaches to target cancer and viral infections, including HIV and HCV.
The Mistress of Ceremony for the induction ceremony will be Gretchen Carlson, a journalist, author, TED talk alum and advocate for women who gained notoriety herself for her historic 2016 sexual harassment complaint against the late Roger Ailes, then chairman of Fox News.
Carlson helped pave the way for the #MeToo movement, and in 2018, she began to share her story with a look at the national reckoning of sexual harassment in the workplace with a two-hour documentary called “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence” on Lifetime.
She is working once again with Lifetime on two new documentaries this fall.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1969 in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement. The Hall will have 287 inductees after Saturday and is in the process of revitalizing the former Seneca Knitting Mills as its new home.
Tickets for the induction can be obtained by going to dellagoresort.showar.com/eventperformances.asap?evt=180.